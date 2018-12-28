MSP: Ten People Killed in Crashes Over the Holiday Weekend

The State Police is reporting the number of traffic fatalities that happened over the holiday weekend.

Preliminary reports show that ten people lost their lives in nine separate traffic crashes during the Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend.

The deaths more than double in comparison to the four people who lost their lives in four separate traffic crashes during the 2017 initiative.

Of the ten deaths, four were pedestrians, three involved alcohol, and four of the occupants were either not wearing seat belts or their use was unknown.

The initiative ran from last Friday through last Sunday.

State Police officials say the New Year holiday will also be a busy travel period and that they will continue traffic enforcement.