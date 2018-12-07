- Advertisement -
MSP Sergeant Nearly Misses Herd of Deer Passing Roadway

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 7, 2018
A sergeant from the Houghton Lake post has a close call with some deer this morning.

Take a look at this…

 

An Officer’s dash cam captures the moment their vehicle just nearly missed hitting a heard of deer.

The MSP, posted the video on twitter and says, “it’s a Christmas Miracle.”

Thankfully no one was hurt, but that is not always the case.

The MSP would like to use this moment to remind drivers to be cautious, to slow down, and to be prepared for slippery weather conditions.

 

 

