MSP Sergeant Nearly Misses Herd of Deer Passing Roadway

A sergeant from the Houghton Lake post has a close call with some deer this morning.

Take a look at this…

A sergeant from the Houghton Lake post had a close call with some deer this morning. It’s a Christmas miracle that he didn’t hit them. pic.twitter.com/VsRRMMDwXg — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) December 7, 2018

The MSP, posted the video on twitter and says, “it’s a Christmas Miracle.”

Thankfully no one was hurt, but that is not always the case.

The MSP would like to use this moment to remind drivers to be cautious, to slow down, and to be prepared for slippery weather conditions.