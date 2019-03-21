- Advertisement -
MSP Searching for Two Men In Relation to Luce County Snowmobile Theft

Posted On March 21, 2019
The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen snowmobile.

The two men seen in these photos may have information about the theft from a Luce County business last month.

On February 13th around 9:20 PM, the 2015 yellow and red Skidoo Iron Dog, was parked outside of the Pine Stump Bar.

Surveillance footage from inside of the bar shows the two men who were in the bar around the time the snowmobile was stolen.

If you recognize the men or have any information about the stolen snowmobile, you’re urged to call the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217.

