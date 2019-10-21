- Advertisement -
MSP Searching for Suspect in Newaygo County Car Break-In, Theft

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 21, 2019
The Michigan State Police are asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect in Newaygo County.

Troopers say they investigated the theft from a vehicle at the Croton Dam.

They believe this man broke a back window of a car and stole items from the car.

He reportedly went to the Croton Bay Trading Post before breaking into the car.

If anyone has any information, you’re urged to call Trooper Dawson at the Hart Post

He can be reached at 231-873-2171.

