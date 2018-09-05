MSP: Reports Show Decrease in Traffic Fatalities for 2018 Labor Day Weekend

Michigan State Police preliminary reports show a decrease in traffic fatalities during the 2018 Labor Day Holiday weekend.

MSP reports indicate that 11 people lost their lives in 11 separate traffic crashes during the 3 day weekend.

Restraint use is unknown in four of the fatal crashes.

Two of the fatal crashes involved alcohol and three crashes involved both pedestrians and a bicyclist.

Another involved a motorcyclist where helmet use was unknown.

Last year’s reports indicate that 10 crashes resulted in 15 deaths.

The MSP continues to urge motorists to make safe driving decisions by not operating a vehicle while impaired, to avoid distractions, and to always use proper restraints.