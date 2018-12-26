- Advertisement -
MSP Remind Drivers to Secure Pets While Driving

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 26, 2018
A State Trooper From the Houghton Lake post is reminding drivers to properly secure your pets while driving.

This comes after an accident happened on 1-75 where a 54-year-old woman said her german shepherd jumped on the dashboard to bark at the wipers, causing her to lose control and roll her vehicle.

Troopers say a passenger received minor injury and the dog is fine.

A trooper from Houghton Lake shared these photos on twitter hoping to warn others drivers.

