MSP Posts Participate in Human Trafficking Enforcement Operations

Law enforcement across Northern Michigan are involved in several ‘Human Trafficking’ enforcement operations.

These events are taking place in Gaylord, Cadillac, Alpena, Traverse City, and various other locations across our area.

This initiative is designed to identify and apprehend those perpetuating human trafficking.

The MSP says human trafficking is an emerging crime trend here.

Michigan has the sixth highest number of reported human trafficking instances, behind only Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, and New York.

According to police, Human trafficking appears in two major forms: labor trafficking and sex trafficking.

They say in many instances, those involved are threatened with violence or enticed with drugs to continue working.

The MSP asks for you help with reporting potential human trafficking.

Those reports can be made to your nearest MSP post, or to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.