MSP Posts in Northern Michigan Offering Property Checks and Vacation Tips

The Michigan State Police Seventh District Posts, which includes the Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Houghton Lake Posts, are once again offering property checks for residents who will be away for the holidays or winter season.

Lt. Derrick Carroll, the Public Information Officer for the MSP Seventh District, advises to do the following to deter would-be thieves:

Use lighting to your advantage by installing a motion activated light outside and set a timer for inside lights.

Avoid “window shopping” by keeping curtains and shades drawn shut.

Make your house appear as if someone is home by arranging to have your driveway plowed and sidewalks cleared.

Stop mail service and newspaper delivery.

Tell a trusted friend or neighbor you will be gone and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

You can also contact the MSP Post that serves your area to let them know when you will be gone.

They will ask for the address you would like checked and a contact number to reach you at if there are any issues.

The information will be given to troopers on patrol and they will periodically check the residence and log the dates and times your property was inspected.

The Alpena Post serves Alpena, Alcona, Montmorency, Oscoda, and Presque Isle counties.

The Cadillac Post serves Wexford, Benzie, Manistee, Leelanau, and Grand Traverse counties.

The Gaylord Post serves Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties.

The Houghton Lake Post serves Roscommon, Missaukee, Crawford, and Kalkaska counties.