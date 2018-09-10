MSP Personnel Will Deploy for Hurricane Florence Response

Governor Snyder announced Monday that the state of Michigan is deploying State Police Personnel to Philadelphia to Prepare for Hurricane Florence Response.

The hurricane barreling toward the east coast is expected to approach the carolinas on Thursday as a Category 4 storm or higher.

MSP personnel will be assisting FEMA to provide support as an Emergency Management Assistance Compact liaison between state and federal agencies.

In this role, the state is responsible for coordinating the deployment of resources such as personnel and equipment to affected states for all emergencies or disasters.

Since joining EMAC in 2002, Michigan has sent resources out-of-state several times, including response efforts for Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and others.