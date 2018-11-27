MSP Offering Emergency Preparedness Program For 5th Grade Students

Thanks to a federal grant, the Michigan State Police is offering schools the opportunity to enroll fifth-graders in a national emergency preparedness program.

The Student Tools for Emergency Planning program teaches students how to prepare for tornadoes, storms, flooding, and other emergencies.

It provides teachers with a complete curriculum and emergency preparedness materials at no cost to the school.

That include instructor guides, student handouts, and starter emergency supply kits for each student.

Schools that are interested must fill out the application and acceptance form at www.michigan.gov/step by December 7th of this year.

Last year alone, teachers from 135 schools statewide signed up to participate in the STEP program and taught the curriculum to more than 8,600 students.