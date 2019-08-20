MSP: Nothing Suspicious About Mt. Pleasant Trailer Fire That Killed Boy

We’re learning more about the trailer fire that killed a child in Mt. Pleasant.

It happened just after 6pm Friday at 505 S. Bradley St.

Police and fire crews responded and saw flames coming from a trailer.

Officers were then told by neighbors that people may still be inside.

Mt. Pleasant officers and Isabella County deputies tried to get inside but were unable to due to heavy smoke and flames.

A man was able to escape with minor injuries and firefighters soon arrived.

They entered the home to search for victims and extinguish the fire.

During that search, the crews ultimately found a 2-year-old boy dead.

An autopsy was performed on the boy and it was determined he died of smoke inhalation.

Further DNA tests are still be conducted.

State police fire investigators also say there is nothing suspicious about the fire.