MSP: Man Charged After Pointing Gun at Woman in Emmet County
Posted On December 13, 2018
A man turned himself in after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in Emmet County.
On August 31st, a woman had been trying to enter a home, which she
claimed to be a partial owner of.
Upon finding the front door locked, she attempted to make entry through a
side door.
But as she tried to get the locked screen door open, another partial owner reportedly shouted and pointed a handgun at her.
Troopers went to the Littlefield Township home and found the man.
Evidence, including a handgun, was seized at the scene.
64 year-old Timothy Mayclin of Oden later turned himself in and was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
He is out on a $5000 bond.