MSP: Man Charged After Pointing Gun at Woman in Emmet County

A man turned himself in after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in Emmet County.

On August 31st, a woman had been trying to enter a home, which she

claimed to be a partial owner of.

Upon finding the front door locked, she attempted to make entry through a

side door.

But as she tried to get the locked screen door open, another partial owner reportedly shouted and pointed a handgun at her.

Troopers went to the Littlefield Township home and found the man.

Evidence, including a handgun, was seized at the scene.

64 year-old Timothy Mayclin of Oden later turned himself in and was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is out on a $5000 bond.