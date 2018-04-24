MSP Looking for Qualified Candidates for August Recruit School

Have you ever considered a job in law enforcement?

Do you have what it takes to a MSP Trooper?

Then the MSP wants to hear from you.

The Michigan State Police is looking to add high quality applicants to its hiring pool.

The department is hiring applicants for a basic police training academy recruit school scheduled to begin in August and needs to continue adding to the applicant pool to fill proposed schools in 2019.

Some of the requirements include having sterling integrity, be at least 20-years-old, and meeting the minimum physical standards.

Interested applicants must:

-Be of sterling integrity

-Be at least 20 years old and must be 21 by the end of the schooling

-Pass an in depth background investigation

-Meet minimum physical standards

-Complete a challenging training academy

Benefits include:

-Excellent wages

-Retirement savings match AND a pension program

-Paid training including recruit school – NO college education needed

-Medical, vision, and dental insurance

-Nearly unlimited opportunity for job diversity and advancement

More information can be found on our website.

Those interested should apply to take the Civil Service Test at Michigan.gov/mspjobs

Recruiter Sgt. Travis House is available to answer questions at Houset@michigan.gov or at 231.638.3245

Assistance may also be found at your local Michigan State Police post.