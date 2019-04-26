- Advertisement -
MSP K9 Trooper Locates Missing Teen in Otsego County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On April 26, 2019
An MSP K9 unit locates a missing 13 year-old runaway in Gaylord.

The 13 year-old girl ran away from home Thursday and was thought to be suicidal.

Troopers from the Gaylord and Houghton Lake responded to aid the search, as well as a helicopter and K9 unit.

The K9 trooper tracked the missing girl in a swampy wooded area near her parent’s home early Friday morning.

State police say the girl is recovering and is in stable condition after being transported to a hospital.

