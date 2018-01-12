- Advertisement -
MSP Investigating Stolen Truck from Buckley Dealer

Jacob Owens Posted On January 12, 2018
Troopers are asking for your help to locate a stolen truck.

On Thursday MSP Troopers were called to the Buckley Auto Sales for the report of a missing vehicle from the dealer’s lot.

Employees say they arrived that morning and discovered that a truck was missing.

That truck is a green and beige two-tone 2002 Ford F-250 Super-Duty.

It has an extended cab, four-wheel drive, and a diesel engine.

The truck did not have a license plate on it at the dealership.

The truck was last seen on the lot Wednesday evening when employees left for the day around 5:30.

Troopers ask for the public’s help locating the stolen truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at 231.779.6040.

