MSP Houghton Lake Post Warns of Spike in Scams Against Elderly

The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post say they have seen a spike in scam reports and are asking internet users to be aware.

The post has received 3 significant scam reports in the last month, all against individuals over the age of 60.

One incident a lottery scam where the victims were convinced the they had won a large amount of money and were convinced to pay up $10,000 to cover taxes.

The other two incidents both through an online dating/relationship scam where the victims were fooled into sending money or opening a bank accounts to help launder money.

One victim was out over $100,000 after the scam was done.

Troopers say the incidents seem to be unrelated but have all successfully preyed on the victim’s emotions.

If you believe that you are being financially impacted by a scam contact your local MSP Post for guidance.