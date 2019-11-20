- Advertisement -
MSP Gaylord and Alpena Post Offering Home Check Ups for Holiday Season

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 20, 2019
The holiday season is fast approaching and for some, that means going out of town to visit family or vacations making homes prone to theft.

To help thieves stay away from your humble abode, the Gaylord and Alpena Post are offering property checks for residents who will be away for the holidays and winter season.

Commander Jason Nemecek of the MSP Gaylord Post says you can deter thieves by using motion lights outside your home, set light timers in your home and always keep your shades shut completely.

If you’ll be away for the holidays the Gaylord and Alpena Post urges you to reach out, let them know when you’ll be gone and they’ll keep a close eye on your home

