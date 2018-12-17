MSP Assigning Two Resident Troopers to Manistee County

Manistee County will now have dedicated state police troopers stationed there.

Recently, MSP posts across the Northern Michigan have been working to create what is called a ‘resident trooper concept.’

According to the state police, that is when troopers are assigned to a county full time and live in the community.

Manistee County used to have a state police post, but that was consolidated into the Cadillac Post.

Currently, there is only a detachment at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee.

But now, two troopers will work out of that detachment, which officials hope will benefit the community.

In addition to Manistee County, The Cadillac post already has resident troopers in Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties.