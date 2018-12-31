MSP Ask Help Identifying Suspects of Gasoline Larceny
Posted On December 31, 2018
MSP Troopers are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects of a gasoline larceny in Grand Traverse County.
It happened on Christmas day at the Midwest Outdoor Supply in Fife Lake Township.
The suspects appear to have stolen the gasoline by drilling a hole in the gas tank of a plow truck parked on the property.
It is also believed they stole a full 20-pound propane tank which was sitting outside in front of the building.
Surveillance shows the suspects arrive in a black Jeep Cherokee, possibly a 2000-2002 model, with black rims.
One suspects is identified as a white male with a thin build, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
The second wearing a brown vest and bright red winter hat.