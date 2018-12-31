- Advertisement -
MSP Ask Help Identifying Suspects of Gasoline Larceny

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 31, 2018
MSP Troopers are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects of a gasoline larceny in Grand Traverse County.

It happened on Christmas day at the Midwest Outdoor Supply in Fife Lake Township.

The suspects appear to have stolen the gasoline by drilling a hole in the gas tank of a plow truck parked on the property.

It is also believed they stole a full 20-pound propane tank which was sitting outside in front of the building.

Surveillance shows the suspects arrive in a black Jeep Cherokee, possibly a 2000-2002 model, with black rims.

One suspects is identified as a white male with a thin build, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

The second wearing a brown vest and bright red winter hat.

