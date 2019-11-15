MSP 7TH District Shoots Home First Place

The Michigan State Police 7th district took home first place at the annual M.S.P. Fletcher Match held at the M.S.P. Training Academy in Lansing.

This gun shooting competition is held in the fall each year.

Trooper hackman represented his team took the first place shooter award for the best overall score.

He also received first place in the top-ten shooters “Shoot off.”

Because of his achievements he was awarded a commemorative pistol.

Trooper hackman’s first place wins and the entire team’s score led them to victory with all three awards this year.

Deputy Harshberger was also granted special recognition during the awards ceremony for his long-standing participation in the Fletcher Match.