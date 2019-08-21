MPSC Orders DTE Gas to Refund $333 Million to Customers

The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved monthly decreases for DTE Gas customers.

According to the MPSC, this is being done to reflect the impact lower federal corporate tax rates have on the company.

A total of $333 million will be returned to customers, which is $12.7 million annually.

A residential customer who uses 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month will receive a 58-cent monthly credit on their bill beginning in September.

This is the third round of bill adjustments as a result of lower corporate taxes.

The commission previously approved other refunds in May and October of last year.