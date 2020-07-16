- Advertisement -
Mount Pleasant Police Investigating a Murder

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 16, 2020
Mount Pleasant Police Department say they were called to 505 S. Bradley Street around 2:53 A.M. on Wednesday, July 11.

They found 33-year old Chad Kuzma dead at the scene and a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and released.

City police say they are following all leads and are working to find the suspect.

If you have any information that could help them solve this crime, you’re asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.

