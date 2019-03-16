- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Mount Mancelona Receives Cease and Desist Order Over Ski Lift

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 16, 2019
126 Views
0

The owners of Mount Mancelona in Antrim County have been issued a cease and desist order.

It was issued by by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for operating a ski lift without a permit which is a violation of the ski area safety act.

LARA says an investigation was prompted by a complaint and found the ski area not only did not have a permit but also that its ski lift was unsafe.

The state says these violations could lead to administrative, civil and criminal sanctions and will be referred local police, fire authorities, and the prosecuting attorney for possible action.

Post Views: 126



Trending Now
Newaygo County Deputies Searching for Liquor Theft Suspect
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Stolen Missaukee County Road Commission Pickup Found by Detroit Police
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019

You are reading
Mount Mancelona Receives Cease and Desist Order Over Ski Lift
Share No Comment