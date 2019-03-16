Mount Mancelona Receives Cease and Desist Order Over Ski Lift

The owners of Mount Mancelona in Antrim County have been issued a cease and desist order.

It was issued by by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for operating a ski lift without a permit which is a violation of the ski area safety act.

LARA says an investigation was prompted by a complaint and found the ski area not only did not have a permit but also that its ski lift was unsafe.

The state says these violations could lead to administrative, civil and criminal sanctions and will be referred local police, fire authorities, and the prosecuting attorney for possible action.