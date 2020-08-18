Motorcyclist Killed in Newaygo County Crash

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office was called to N. Woodbridge Dr. (M-37), North of West 15 Mile Rd., in Lilley Township on Tuesday, August 18 for a motorcycle verse car crash.

Deputies say the car was driving south on M-37 and attempted to turn into the M-37 Meat Shack when it crashed with a motorcycle that was driving north on M-37.

The driver of the motorcycle is a 38-year-old man from Bitely. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car is a 27-year-old man from Grandville. He was not injured.

The accident is under investigation, but drugs and speed appear to be a factor.

Michigan State Police, Lilley Township Fire Department, Life EMS and the Newaygo County Road Commission were also on the scene.