Motorcyclist Killed in Isabella County Crash

Isabella County Deputies were called to the intersection of Mission and Herrick road for a car versus motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies found a 36-year-old unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

An investigation shows a 72-year-old driver in a Vibe stopped at the stop sign on Herrick road facing the east and was going to turn left.

The driver of the car proceeded into the intersection and did not see the motorcycle which was on Mission, approaching Herrick road.

The motorcycle collided with the car in a head on crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Clare hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured.