Motorcyclist Killed in Emmett Co. Trail Crash
Posted On September 18, 2019
186 Views0
A motorcycle accident in the tip of the mitt took a man’s life.
It started with a call to the Emmett County Sheriff’s Office about a potential body on the bike trail in Maple River Township just North of Brutus.
Deputies found 27-year-old Joshua Beck.
Their investigation revealed Beck was driving North down the trail, when he collided with a barrier.
That caused him to lose control.
The medical examiner pronounced Beck dead at the scene.