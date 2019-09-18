Motorcyclist Killed in Emmett Co. Trail Crash

A motorcycle accident in the tip of the mitt took a man’s life.

It started with a call to the Emmett County Sheriff’s Office about a potential body on the bike trail in Maple River Township just North of Brutus.

Deputies found 27-year-old Joshua Beck.

Their investigation revealed Beck was driving North down the trail, when he collided with a barrier.

That caused him to lose control.

The medical examiner pronounced Beck dead at the scene.