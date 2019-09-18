- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Motorcyclist Killed in Emmett Co. Trail Crash

Staff Writer Posted On September 18, 2019
186 Views
0

A motorcycle accident in the tip of the mitt took a man’s life.

It started with a call to the Emmett County Sheriff’s Office about a potential body on the bike trail in Maple River Township just North of Brutus.

Deputies found 27-year-old Joshua Beck.

Their investigation revealed Beck was driving North down the trail, when he collided with a barrier.

That caused him to lose control.

The medical examiner pronounced Beck dead at the scene.

Post Views: 186



Trending Now
Update: Missing Isabella County Teen Found
Staff Writer September 13, 2019
Grand Traverse County 911 Sends Out Final Call for Fallen Dispatcher
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2019

You are reading
Motorcyclist Killed in Emmett Co. Trail Crash
Share No Comment