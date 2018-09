One man is injured after his motorcycle lost control on the slippery road in Mecosta County.

Early this morning at around 12:34AM, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near 120th Avenue and 11 Mile Road.

The 35 year old man says he lost control on the wet roadway and was ejected from the bike.

The man is believed to have injured his collarbone in the accident.