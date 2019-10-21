- Advertisement -
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Deer, Getting Hit By Car

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 21, 2019
A Prudenville man is dead following a crash in Ogemaw County Sunday night.

At around 8:25 p.m., state police responded to I-75 in Ogemaw Township for the report of a motorcycle crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a motorcyclist, identified as 67-year-old Dennis Dankert, was going north when he hit a deer.

Dankert soon lost control and was separated from the motorcycle.

Police say he was then hit by another car trying to avoid the initial crash.

Dankert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash which remains under investigation.

