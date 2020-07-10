Motorcyclist Charged with Flee and Elude, Leads Police on Multi-County Chase

A motorcyclist is facing several charges in two counties after running from police.

Authorities say they clocked the biker going 95 miles per hour on 131 near Cadillac on the Fourth of July.

The trooper attempted to pull him over, but the suspect sped up.

Another trooper spotted him at a gas station in Fife Lake.

The trooper tried to arrest him but he sped off again.

Later in the day, he led a Crawford County Deputy on a chase.

This time he crashed, was not injured, but was arrested and faces charges in Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties.