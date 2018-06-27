Motorbike Rider Injured After Crashing Into Car

Police rushed to the scene after a motorbike crashed into a car.

It happened near the 2300 block of S. Mission Street in Mt. Pleasant. around 7:30 Tuesday evening.

The bicyclist was said to have been riding in the bike lane when he collided directly into a turning car leading the bicyclist to fall and strike his head on the pavement.

The 35-year old man who was riding the motorized bike, was found unconscious with facial injuries.

He was flown to a Grand Rapids area hospital for treatment.