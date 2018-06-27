Motorbike Rider Injured After Crashing Into Car
Posted On June 27, 2018
97 Views0
Police rushed to the scene after a motorbike crashed into a car.
It happened near the 2300 block of S. Mission Street in Mt. Pleasant. around 7:30 Tuesday evening.
The bicyclist was said to have been riding in the bike lane when he collided directly into a turning car leading the bicyclist to fall and strike his head on the pavement.
The 35-year old man who was riding the motorized bike, was found unconscious with facial injuries.
He was flown to a Grand Rapids area hospital for treatment.