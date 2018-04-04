- Advertisement -
Mother, Son Killed in Gladwin County Crash

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On April 4, 2018
A mother and her son are dead following a crash in Gladwin County.

At 4:50 Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a crash on M-61 near the intersection of Littletown Rd. in Buckeye Township.

Within minutes, deputies arrived on scene and found two cars.

74 year-old Joan Fisher of Gladwin, as well as her 50 year-old son Brian Scherzer, both sustained fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Deputies say poor weather conditions and speed are believed to be factors.

The crash is still under investigation.

