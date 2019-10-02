Mother Arrested in Death of Clare Co. 7-Month-Old

A downstate mother, in handcuffs for killing her own baby in Clare County.

Police arrested Michelle Sulisz in Oakland County on a warrant out of Northern Michigan.

That, stemming from a March call to first responders in Clare County about a seven-month-old who had stopped breathing.

Deputies and paramedics responded to the scene on Lakeview Drive, but sadly couldn’t save the child’s life.

Prosecutors issued charges against Sulisz following an investigation…

Including involuntary manslaughter and second degree child abuse.

Her bond was set at $25-thousand.

What lead up to the baby’s death remains unclear, but count on us to bring you any new details.