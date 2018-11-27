Mother Arrested After Driving Drunk With Kids In the Car

A woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car.

At 3:10 Monday afternoon, two separate callers reported a red Jeep SUV northbound on Bugai Rd. driving erratically.

A short time later, a deputy found the jeep northbound on S. Lake Leelanau Dr. near Maple Valley Rd. in Bingham Township.

According to the deputy, while in his sight, the Jeep swerved to the right, almost leaving the road.

The Jeep was stopped and the driver was found to be a 40 year-old woman from Boon, with her 9 and 13 year-old children as passengers.

The deputy reportedly saw signs, indicating the woman was under the influence and arrested her.

She faces the charges of drunk driving and child endangerment, 2nd offense as well as driving on a suspended license.

She was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.