Mother and Son Arrested for Breaking and Entering in Newaygo Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 17, 2020
A mother and son were arrested for allegedly breaking into a home Monday night in Newaygo County.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of 6 Mile Road and Osborn Avenue, where the homeowner says they saw people in his home on a motion camera.

When police arrived at the scene the found the mother and son duo in the yard, taking items from the homes.

Police say they found multiple stolen items, including a riding lawnmower.

The 40-year-old woman and 18-year-ld man were arrested and are awaiting arraignment.

