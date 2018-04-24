Mother Accused of Infant Daughter’s Death Sentenced

The woman accused of killing her infant daughter has been sentenced.

In November of 2016 Emmet County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for the report of an infant death.

The child, Isabella Rae Powrozek, who was less than a month old, was found unresponsive while in her mother’s care.

Deputies arrested the mother, 32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan.

In March Bryan pled guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter as a habitual offender, second offense.

Now she has been sentenced to a minimum of 10-years and a maximum of 22 1/2 years in prison.