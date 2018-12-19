Mother Accused of Assaulting Son, Threatening Him With Hammer

A mother has been arrested for allegedly threatening her son with a hammer in Alpena County.

October 11th, troopers received a report of a 14-year-old boy who had fled his mother’s home and ended up with a friend.

Upon speaking with the teen, and conducting an investigation, troopers say that his mother had assaulted him and made threats with a hammer.

Troopers went to the suspect’s Alpena Township home and reportedly found evidence to support the teen’s claims.

After reviewing the investigation, prosecutors charged 48-year-old Kimberly Schultz of River Rouge with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Violence – 2nd Offense.

Shultz had left the area, but was contacted by troopers and turned herself in.

She was released on a $15,000 bond.