Morley Woman Killed in Isabella County Rollover

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 12, 2019
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Isabella County.

Police responded around 10:20 Friday morning to E. Fremont Rd. near S. Crawford Rd. in Lincoln Township.

Troopers say 53 year-old Deanna Evanzo of Morley was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry east on Fremont Rd. when she lost control on the gravel road.

Evanzo’s vehicle left the roadway, eventually rolling and hitting several trees.

She was the only person inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

