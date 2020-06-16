Moolenaar Supports Request for Disaster Declaration for Midland Area Flooding

On Monday, June 15, Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a request for a major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional federal support for families, businesses, and local governments in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland, and Saginaw counties following last month’s flooding.

“The devastation caused by this historic flooding destroyed homes and upended the lives of so many residents,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “These residents need assistance that goes beyond what local and state government can provide, and I hope that the federal government will quickly approve the request so additional resources will be available for those in need. I have been communicating with federal officials throughout this process and I am encouraged by what I have heard from FEMA.”

“Finally, I want to thank all of the residents who filled out the property damage assessments. Their documentation was vital to our state and local leaders in making this request to the federal government.”

Congressman Moolenaar is leading a bipartisan, bicameral letter from members of the Michigan Congressional delegation in support of state’s request for a major disaster declaration.

The letter will be released after it is finalized.