- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Montmorency County Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 22, 2021
473 Views
0

A Montmorency County woman is behind bars for drunk driving and it’s not her first time around the block. 

Police tell us they pulled over 56-year-old Ewa Sell Monday morning in Boyne Valley Township. 

During the stop police say Sell showed signs of being drunk.

 After a sobriety test, she was arrested and taken to Charlevoix County Jail. 

Sell now faces a felony for Drunk Driving a third offense.

She has a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on February 9. 

 

Post Views: 473



Trending Now
Grand Traverse County Police Find 92 Grams of Meth, Fentanyl and Crack During Traffic Stop
Catilynn Fogarty January 18, 2021
UPDATE: Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Sentenced Up Ten Years Behind Bars
Catilynn Fogarty January 18, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Montmorency County Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time
Share No Comment