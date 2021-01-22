Montmorency County Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time
Posted On January 22, 2021
A Montmorency County woman is behind bars for drunk driving and it’s not her first time around the block.
Police tell us they pulled over 56-year-old Ewa Sell Monday morning in Boyne Valley Township.
During the stop police say Sell showed signs of being drunk.
After a sobriety test, she was arrested and taken to Charlevoix County Jail.
Sell now faces a felony for Drunk Driving a third offense.
She has a $20,000 bond and is due back in court on February 9.