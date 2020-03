A Grayling man may be spending some time behind bars for possession of Meth.

Police say they pulled over Marcus Mackay on M-32 near Hall Road in Avery Township.

Mackay let police search him and his car, no drugs were found in the car but police say Mackay had Meth in a plastic bag in his pocket.

He now faces a 10-year felony and his next hearing is March 6th.