Month Long Investigation Leads to Arrest of Duo for Meth

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 14, 2021
After a month-long investigation authorities have arrested a duo for selling methamphetamine. 

Detectives tell us they arrested 42-year-old Nathaniel David Pratt of Gladwin and 28-year-old Devon Ian Churchfield of Midland for a slew of drug charges. 

Churchfield was arrested for delivery of meth, conspiracy to deliver meth, and possession of meth. 

Pratt was arrested for delivery of meth and conspiracy to deliver meth. 

Both are being held on bond in  Alpena County Jail.

