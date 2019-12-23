Montcalm Teen Sentenced to Up to 40 Years in Jail for Death of 3 Month Old Baby

A Montcalm County teen has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for the death of her 3-month-old son.

18-year-old Mistie Moyer was sentenced to 12 to 40 years in state prison last week for the death of her son Fred LeRoy Wallace III.

The medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide and found older injuries on the baby’s body including a broken arm and ribs.