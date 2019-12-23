Montcalm Teen Sentenced to Up to 40 Years in Jail for Death of 3 Month Old Baby
Posted On December 23, 2019
A Montcalm County teen has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for the death of her 3-month-old son.
The teenage mother who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 3-month-old son last year will now spend 40 years in prison.
18-year-old Mistie Moyer was sentenced to 12 to 40 years in state prison last week for the death of her son Fred LeRoy Wallace III.
Her 3-month-old son died last year in Moyer’s care.
The medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide and found older injuries on the baby’s body including a broken arm and ribs.