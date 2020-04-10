- Advertisement -
Montcalm Co. Woman Arrested for Toddler Homicide

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 10, 2020
State police say they arrested a Stanton woman on charges of open murder, child abuse and felony murder on Wednesday.

Vayda Vasquez was found at her babysitter’s home in Douglass Township unresponsive in early March, she wasn’t even two-years-old.

Police arrested a woman in connection to a child’s death in Montcalm County last month.

The Stanton woman recently arrested is expected to be officially charged sometime on Friday.

