Montcalm Co. Man to Serve Up to 11 Years in State Prison for Assault Charges

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 19, 2020
A Montcalm County man will spend up to 11 years in a Michigan state prison after being released from federal prison. 

Steven Stewart was sentenced in 2011 for an assault that happened back in 2008.

Police say Stewart created a homemade bomb and gave it to a Greenville man. 

When the explosive was opened it sprayed chemicals in the victim’s face. 

He was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison and has over 11 years remaining on his state sentence. 

 

