Montcalm Co. Child with Autism Missing

A child with autism, gone missing in Montcalm County.

Police and the family need your help making sure they can bring him home safe.

Kevin Richard Yarrington is nine years old and may be in the Stanton/Crystal area.

He was last seen headed West from his home on Stanton Road in the City of Stanton around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

Police say he’s 4’1″, thin, with dark hair…

Last in dark blue pants, black shoes and a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it.

The family reports Kevin can communicate verbally, but they’re worried whether he actually will.

If you have any information that could bring nine year old Kevin Yarrington home to his family, you’re asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch right away.