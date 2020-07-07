Montague Man Saved From Burning Car by Good Samaritan

A man is in the hospital after a fiery car crash in Oceana County.

Police say they arrived at the scene in Claybanks Township to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

The victim, Jeremiah McDonald, told police the crash happened, when he veered off road to avoid a deer.

A good samaritan Matthew Beebe thankfully rescued the victim.

He said he pulled McDonald from the burning car and moved him away.

McDonald thankfully had no major injuries and was taken to the hospital.