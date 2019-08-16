- Advertisement -
Mitten Brewing Pays Off Suttons Bay Schools Students’ Lunch Debts

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 16, 2019
The Mitten Brewing Company up in Northport helped some local students as school gets underway.

Suttons Bay Public Schools posted a photo this week, showing staff and brewery employees holding a big check.

That check is worth $2,700 and is going toward paying off school lunch debts for all students.

Those debts would have normally carried over into this year, but thanks to the brewery, students’ balances are at zero.

In a Facebook post, Mitten Brewing says it’s been their best summer yet and they decided to pay it forward.

