Missing Submarine Found 75 Years Later

It sinks, it scores, 75-years later a missing World War II submarine was just discovered off the coast of Japan.

Japanese records say the sub sunk by a 500-pound bomb and went missing in 1944.

They used an undersea drone to find it at a depth of 1,427 feet and 50 miles south of Okinawa.

Eerie footage captured by this drone shows the wreckage of the ship lying on the seabed.

According to the Lost 52 Project, this submarine is ranked the 20th most successful U.S. submarines during World War II.