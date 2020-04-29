MISSING: Special Needs Child in the City of Sault Ste. Marie

Chippewa County authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl in the City of Sault Ste. Marie, specifically in the Washington School – Project Playground vicinity.

They say the child has down syndrome and is non-verbal.

She was last seen Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. wearing red, black and grey plaid pajamas and may have a light blue jacket and black winter boots.

The missing girl is about 4’8″, 108 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask if you have any unlocked buildings, sheds or vehicles on your property to please check them for the missing child.

They say if you see her to call 911 immediately.