MISSING: Rescuers Search for Missing Ottawa Co. Woman in Manistee National Forest

Lisa Ann Casler, 54, went hiking and birding on Saturday, Oct. 17, and hasn’t returned home.

Rescuers are searching the Manistee National Forest for a missing Ottawa County woman.

She was last seen by a neighbor Friday.

Lisa was last believed to be in the Pines Point area of Oceana County near Hesperia.

She may have been wearing a brown North Face jacket, blue jeans, and hiking boots at the time of her disappearance.